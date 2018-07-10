Filed Under:David Scharlat, Sexual Assault, Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A federal agent accused of sexually assaulting three women in Wisconsin must continue to wear a monitoring device.

A Waukesha County judge Monday denied David Scharlat’s request to have the GPS device removed.

Scharlat worked in diplomatic security protection for the U.S. Department of State. He has pleaded not guilty to five felony sexual assault charges in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

Scharlat’s lawyer, Paul Bucher, has said the encounters with Scharlat’s accusers were consensual.

