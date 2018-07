MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A giant golf and entertainment complex hopes to score hundreds of Twin Cities workers.

Topgolf opens in Brooklyn Center this fall.

It’s a high-tech driving range.. complete with food, drinks and music.

Topgolf will start hiring 500 employees later this month, but you’ll have to pass a so-called “ambition audition” first.

Topgolf says the non-traditional hiring event is “cloaked in mystery” and involves gathering intel and navigating through group activities.

Click here for more information.