MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 21-year-old vulnerable adult has been located and reunited with his family.

According to police, Jude O’Neal went missing early Monday morning on the city’s south side. He was located in south Minneapolis later in the evening.

“He has been reunited with family members who, alongside MPD officers, would like to thank the news media and social media users in the Twin Cities for publicizing this case,” police said.