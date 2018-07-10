MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Webber Park natural swimming pool partially reopened Tuesday after being closed for over two weeks due to bacteria.

The lower pool opened at 1 p.m., and the upper pool, which is smaller and shallower, remains closed. The upper pool was sampled this afternoon with results on Wednesday, according to the Minneapolis Park Board.

The pool uses a natural filtration system instead of chemicals to treat the water.

The pool was closed because of too much bacteria found in water samples.

Officials had hoped to open both pools on Tuesday.