MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died in western Wisconsin Monday after he got caught in a piece of farm equipment.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just before 3 p.m. to a farm in rural Menomonie, where they found a man dead inside a hay baler.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Danny Eckert of Menomonie.

Menomonie is about 70 miles east of the Twin Cities.