MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Cook County are calling the end of a search for a missing canoeist “heartbreaking” after he was found dead in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Niles Schulz of Minneapolis was canoeing on Sawbill Lake in the BWCA Tuesday when those in his canoeing party heard a splash. They saw him attempting to right his tipped canoe but then he went under the water.

A member of the canoe party called 911 after they were unsuccessful locating him. Schulz was not wearing a life-jacket.

After a search involving several agencies, Schulz’s body was recovered from the lake at 5:30 p.m.

“The outcome of today’s search was heartbreaking,” Sheriff Pat Eliasen said. “Our condolences are with the victim’s family and other members of his party.”

His body was taken to North Shore Health Hospital in Grand Marais. An autopsy will be completed to confirm the cause of death.