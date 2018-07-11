MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two people died Monday in the south metro after their car was hit by an 800-pound boulder that flew off a commercial vehicle.

The Rosemount Police Department says the fatal incident happened around 4:50 p.m. on Rich Valley Road, just south of 125th Street.

Karen Christiansen, 67, and 32-year-old Jen Christiansen, both of Shoreview, were going north on the road when the boulder became dislodged from the commercial vehicle and fell on their Toyota Avalon.

Both of the Christiansens suffered severe trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it took four firefighters to move the rock. They estimated it weighed about 800 pounds.

Police say the boulder went through the entire vehicle. They have identified the company vehicle and the driver, and are now trying to contact both.

Ryan Killian, the boyfriend of Jena Christiansen, released a statement on her death Wednesday night.

“She is the most amazing person I have ever met. She was so smart and beautiful. She made me the man I am today I would be nothing without her. She would do anything for anyone who needed help she loved her family so much she had an amazing sense of humor. I literally have spent hours just talking to her. We had a connection like no other. My heart is broken, the world has lost an angel.”

“Ok I know it was an accident but he didn’t just ruin two lives. Her father’s life, my life, her brothers, she literally was a huge part of Red Lobster. She was the general manager of many locations. All of her employees loved her. 3 red lobster locations are taking a day for the loss of a family member. She was with the company for over 15 years.”

Rosemount’s police chief says the incident serves as an important reminder to secure your loads, whether they’re a boulder, mattress, bicycle, furniture or whatever they may be.

The incident remains under investigation.