ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has his stolen expensive bicycle back after answering an ad for the bike on Facebook.

The 25-year-old Rochester man told police he stopped at a convenience store on Monday. When he came out, his unlocked Italian-made bike — valued at $5,000 — was gone.

On Tuesday morning, the owner found a Facebook ad from someone wanting to sell the bicycle for $1,500. He arranged to meet the seller and test-drive the bicycle while police waited nearby.

Police nabbed the seller, but in comparing video from the store, authorities realized the 19-year-old seller was not the same person who took the bike.

Police are still searching for the suspect who stole the bike. The Post Bulletin reports the bicycle was returned to the owner.

