This morning, we had a lot of fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers in the WCCO Kitchen, in order to talk about how you can meet the real people behind real food.

You can go on a free Co-Op Farm Tour this Saturday.

There will be more than 30 local farms, with tours, tasting, and activities, making for a unique opportunity to explore the farms in your area and see where co-op products come from.

Click here for more information.