MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, an Alabama man visited Minneapolis as part of his mission to mow lawns for someone in need in every state.

Rodney Smith, Jr. has mowed over 2,000 lawns for veterans, the elderly, disabled and single mothers in need, free of charge.

For the second year in a row, he is traveling to all 50 states to promote awareness for the youth to give back to the community.

“The purpose is to encourage kids,” Smith said. “We have something called the 50-yard-challenge, which is a challenge issued to kids nationwide and even worldwide to mow 50 free lawns in their community — free for the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans.”

He typically mows about three lawns per state.

Smith has three main goals for his nationwide challenge: to teach kids about lawn mower safety, talk to kids about the importance of community service and simply encourage kids.

Following his visit to Minnesota, Smith will fly to Alaska and Hawaii to finish off his challenge.

For more information about Raising Men Lawn Care Service, click here.