MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis Park Board says heavy rain Thursday night cause a mudslide along the hillside of West River Parkway.

Strong storms rolled across the Twin Cities Thursday night, dropping torrential rain all over the metro. The mudslide happened in an area where there was a similar incident in 2014.

The mudslide is on the hillside of West River Parkway, near a paved pedestrian trail. Officials say an area from 4th Street to Franklin Avenue is closed off as a precaution.

Minneapolis Park police and staff were on site Thursday night. Officials say an assessment will continue Friday morning to get a better idea of the damage caused.