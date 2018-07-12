MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In a late night procession Wednesday night, a fallen Wisconsin firefighter was transported from the medical examiner to a funeral home.

Family, officials and residents escorted 34-year-old Cory Barr, who was killed Tuesday night after responding to a gas leak which led to a massive explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.

The explosion destroyed buildings and leveled half a city block, including The Barr House, a restaurant that Barr and his wife, Abby, owned.

“We didn’t lose a firefighter. We lost a family member,” Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at a Wednesday news conference. “We lost a friend. We lost a dear friend, and we will be affected forever, but we will continue to build strength.”

Thousands of community members gathered to mourn the loss of the captain in the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker toured the site Wednesday and said at a news conference that the actions of Barr and other first responders were “without a doubt heroic.”

Barr leaves behind a wife, a twin and twin 3-year-old girls.

To donate to the family of Cory Barr, click here.