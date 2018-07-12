Filed Under:Orono

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Orono Police Department says they are investigating multiple reports of women’s drinks being drugged in town.

“Ladies, please don’t leave your drinks unattended,” the police department tweeted. “Cowards doing this: I started a committee of dads w/ daughters and u will have to answer to them and us #pathetic.”

Orono police also said they are looking into reports on whether there are any identifiable suspects in the druggings.

They also wanted to stress that, despite their tweet, they don’t believe it to be a “common occurrence around our area.”

