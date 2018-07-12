MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Duluth National Weather Service says rainfall in southern Aitkin County overnight may be historic in terms of how much fell in such a short time.

According to the NWS, in about 2.5 hours, a station north of Lake Mille Lacs recorded 4.65 inches of rain Thursday morning. Another station on Lake Mille Lacs’ southeast shoreline recorded an “incredible” 5.42 inches in 2.5 hours.

These rainfall rates in southern Aitkin/NW Pine counties are INCREDIBLE! This animation shows the 1-hour radar-estimated rainfall amounts – yellow is 1.5", orange is 2"! #MNwx pic.twitter.com/iTqlnv1bn5 — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) July 12, 2018

Also Thursday morning, the NWS Twin Cities says the airport in Mora in Kanabec County measured 5.65 inches of rain since 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Several roads in the city are closed due to high water and travel in the city is difficult.

@NWSTwinCities – fairly major street flooding in the City of Mora. My spotter ID is Kanabec C-23 (I think!) pic.twitter.com/fVSVIse0Iq — Marc Johnson (@marccjohnson) July 12, 2018

730am: The airport at Mora has measured 5.65" of rain…since 430 this morning! Kanabec county dispatch center has reported that several roads in the city are closed due to high water and travel in the city this morning is difficult. Remember turn around don't drown! #mnwx https://t.co/WBX8Nrq0Rl — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 12, 2018

To the north, NWS tells us that at least one road washed out near Cook, and a flood warning is in effect for Koochiching and northern St. Louis counties until at least 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Rivers and streams are on the rise following last night’s rainfall, and flooding has either begun or will begin shortly.

Flood Warning in effect this morning in southeast Koochiching/northern St Louis county near Lake Vermillion #MNwx pic.twitter.com/JDsTChJy5c — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) July 12, 2018

The Koochiching/northern St. Louis County area had about 2 to 3 inches of rain in 2 hours earlier Thursday morning. Wednesday, the area received a similar amount of rain in a few hours, so some areas received 4 to 6 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

The primary area of concern is Cook to Tower, Minnesota on the south shore of Lake Vermillion.

According to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, there is a smaller threat for flash flooding in central and southern Minnesota overnight into Friday — with a stalled fron and torrential thunderstorms possible overnight.

“If the same towns happen to get hit by repeated rounds of storms flash flooding could develop,” Augustyniak said.

As for the metro area, there’s a good chance scattered thunderstorms could pop up in the heat and humidity during the day and later Thursday night.