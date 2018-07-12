Odessa, Fla. (CBS Local)– Dave Warden III has an unfortunate story that he’ll be telling for a long time thanks to his Samsung phone.

The Florida man claims his phone began to start smoking on the kitchen counter as he was finishing up dinner.

“There was popping, cracking, tingling.” Warden said.

Warden’s problems only got worse, as the smoke quickly turned into flames. The Samsung phone owner then attempted to throw the phone in the sink, but missed the sink altogether. Warden said he was left with burns on his hands from the incident.

“It burned for so long that we actually had enough time to grab my phone and actually get video of it burning up.”

A spokesperson from Samsung released the following statement about Mr. Warden’s situation.

“Samsung takes customer safety very seriously and we stand behind the quality of the millions of Galaxy devices in use in the United States. We have not received any reports of similar incidents involving a Galaxy S9 device and we have reached out to Mr. Warden to learn more about the specifics behind this experience and to resolve the matter. We are aware that this device was purchased through a non-authorized third-party and we encourage consumers to always purchase Samsung products from one of our authorized retailers or carriers to ensure the product continues to meet Samsung’s high quality and safety standards. Until Samsung is able to thoroughly examine any unit, it is impossible to determine the true cause of an incident. Mobile phones are complex products and there are many factors that could contribute to their malfunction. Any customer who has questions about a Samsung product should contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.”

Samsung has had several issues over the years with phone bursting into flames. Two years ago, a Samsung phone went up in flames as a 6-year-old from New York was playing games on it. The boy suffered first-degree burns and part of his house was damaged during the incident.