SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorm Watches & Warnings In Metro, Southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe thunderstorms are rolling through the Twin Cities Thursday night, producing damaging winds and dropping torrential rain.

Storms developed north and west of the metro late in the afternoon, and were over the Twin Cities shortly before 5 p.m.

Heavy rain races across the west metro and into downtown Minneapolis, prompting thunderstorm warnings across the metro.

The biggest threats with these storms are heavy rain and damaging winds. Most of southern Minnesota is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight.

