MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe thunderstorms are rolling through the Twin Cities Thursday night, producing damaging winds and dropping torrential rain.

Storms developed north and west of the metro late in the afternoon, and were over the Twin Cities shortly before 5 p.m.

Heavy rain races across the west metro and into downtown Minneapolis, prompting thunderstorm warnings across the metro.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the counties in yellow until midnight. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/mHxVi5Gvj4 — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) July 12, 2018

The biggest threats with these storms are heavy rain and damaging winds. Most of southern Minnesota is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight.