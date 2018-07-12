  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey reveals the very close bond Americans have with their dogs.

The survey from Just Right® by Purina® shows 95 percent of dog owners consider them part of the family.

Sixty-two percent said their dog helps them de-stress after a long day at work, and 55 percent believe their dog provides emotional comfort after getting bad news.

The survey also found that dogs have helped 15 percent of men gain attention from the opposite sex.

Arguably more interesting, half of all women surveyed said they preferred time with their dog over time with their partner and/or family members.

Comments
  1. Katie Donahue says:
    July 12, 2018 at 9:21 am

    My dog is everything to me and yes he’s family

