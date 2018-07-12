  • WCCO 4On Air

By Kim Johnson
Filed Under:Dragon Boat Festival, Entertainment Best Bets, Kim Johnson, Lakefront Music Festival, Raspberry Festival, Working For The Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During summer, Minnesotans love to be outside.We found plenty to do outdoors this weekend, including a parade, fireworks, live music and more if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

Dragon Boat Festival

Celebrate Asian culture this weekend at the Dragon Boat Festival in St. Paul. Enjoy two days of exciting Dragon Boat races, colorful traditional dances and music to showcase the performance arts of Asia, and the food! The festival is free and takes place this Saturday and Sunday on Lake Phalen.

Lakefront Music Festival In Prior Lake

The South Metro’s largest outdoor music festival is taking place this weekend. Prior Lake’s Lakefront Music Fest is a two-day festival featuring one night of rock music and one night of country. Performers include Young and the Giant, Hunter Hayes and Gretchen Wilson. The music takes place Friday and Saturday at Lakefront Park.

84th Raspberry Festival

Finally, the 84th Raspberry Festival wraps up this weekend in Hopkins. Catch the fireworks show Saturday in Central Park.The grande parade is Sunday on Main Street beginning at 1 pm.

