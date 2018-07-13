MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Join us for the Aquatennial Blood Drive and help give back to your community during The Best Days of Summer!

The Aquatennial Blood Drive is brought to you by the American Red Cross in partnership with WCCO-TV. Sign up in advance through the online registration, or stop by the day of the event.

The Aquatennial Blood Drive will take place on the following days:

Wednesday, July 18 through Friday, July 20

Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

IDS Crystal Court; 80 S 8th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

There is currently a large shortage of blood donation, so your gift during Aquatennial will make a big impact this summer. Sign up in advance and secure your blood donation time by clicking here.