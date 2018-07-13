MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. is hosting two rallies today for Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., who is running for Minnesota attorney general.

Sanders recently endorsed Ellison, and is currently at First Avenue in Minneapolis for the first rally of the day. Sanders and Ellison will travel to Duluth this afternoon.

Sanders noted strong records of Congressional leadership for worker and consumer rights and Ellison’s tenure as a civil rights lawyer in his endorsement decision.

“Not only has Keith been a fierce ally of working people in Congress … he was also a former civil rights lawyer representing low-income clients,” Sanders said. “With Keith as their Attorney General, Minnesotans would have a fighter for working people, the discriminated against, and the economically oppressed.”

The Duluth rally will take place at Denfeld High School on North 44th Avenue West. The rally has a start time of 3:45 p.m. with music at 4:15.