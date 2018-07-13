  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Archer Amorosi, Carver County Sheriff's Office, Chanhassen, Local TV, Mary McGuire, Minnetonka High School, Officer-Involved Shooting

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (WCCO) — Minutes after Carver County Deputies arrived at a Chanhassen home, an emergency response call turned into a fatal police shooting.

Right around 10 a.m. Friday, a woman called authorities for help, saying her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat at a home on the 6400 block of Oriole Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a boy, first deploying a Taser and later shooting their guns, hitting and killing 16-year-old Archer Amorosi.

amorosi mug Minnetonka High School Student Shot, Killed By Police

Amorosi was pronounced dead at the scene, but it’s still unclear exactly what prompted those deputies to fire those fatal shots.

Memories and condolences quickly poured out for the Minnetonka High School student on social media.

The Minnetonka High School Lacrosse Team wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we lost one of our teammates today. Archer was a high energy, funny and loving kid who will always be remembered by this team and this community. Rest easy Archer, we will miss you incredibly and love you forever.”

Another aspect of this incident that’s still unclear is whether or not there was any video of this incident.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office does not use body cameras, but there may be video recording from a squad car.

Both of the deputies who fired their weapons are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.