MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Mendakota Country Club in Mendota Heights.

The assistant fire chief says when firefighters arrived they saw flames coming from the roof of a building adjacent to the main clubhouse, which is located on the 2000 block of Mendakota Drive.

The roof of that building that was used mainly for storage collapsed.

The fire did spread slightly to the clubhouse. There was some damage to the exterior.

No one was there at the time of the fire.