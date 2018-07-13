  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mendakota Country Club, Mendota Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning at the Mendakota Country Club in Mendota Heights.

The assistant fire chief says when firefighters arrived they saw flames coming from the roof of a building adjacent to the main clubhouse, which is located on the 2000 block of Mendakota Drive.

The roof of that building that was used mainly for storage collapsed.

The fire did spread slightly to the clubhouse. There was some damage to the exterior.

No one was there at the time of the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.