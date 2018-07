MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the middle of July and that means were continuing our summer installment of Goin’ to the Lake!

This week, we launched the 2018 version with Mike Max and Chris Shaffer in Lindstrom. Check out the links and videos below to see where they went and what they did on Day 2!

NCAA Fan Jam

Karl Oskar Days

The Oven Mitt

Deutschland Meats