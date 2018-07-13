  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating several complaints of thefts at cemeteries in Little Falls and Upsala, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they’ve received reports from at least three different cemeteries of flower vases being taken. The flower vases are copper, and are attached to the tombstones.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (320) 632-9233.

