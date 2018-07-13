Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest on WCCO 4 News At Noon.

This week, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control ’s Lauren Parker is bringing Lovely. Here’s how she’s described:

Lovely is a 2-year-old, spayed female Pit Bull Terrier mix. Lovely was adopted a few months ago and recently returned to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control due to confinement issues. She could easily escape the adopter’s yard and jump a 4-foot fence. Lovely was adopted a second time, but returned shortly after because she did not do well with the adopter’s resident dog. We are recommending she go to a home with no other animals due to her return history.

