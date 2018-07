MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crews are on the scene of a large house fire in the west Twin Cities metro Friday night.

Multiple departments responded to a fire on the 700 block of Lakeview Parkway in Mound. Images captured by Highway 12 & West Metro Community Safety on Facebook show a home engulfed in flames.

Orono police say multiple agencies have responded to the scene, and people should avoid the area.

There have been no reports of injuries.