CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been asked to investigate a police shooting in Chanhassen.

Authorities have no immediate details on what happened, or if there was a fatality.

The BCA said it agents and its crime scene team are responding. The shooting happened Friday in the Minneapolis suburb.

