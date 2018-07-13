  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Controversy, John Schnatter, Minnesota Twins, Papa Johns Pizza, Racial Slur, Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Field has announced it will “indefinitely suspend” the sale of Papa John’s pizza following comments made by the company’s former CEO, according to a Minnesota Twins spokesperson.

The decision comes in the wake of Papa John’s founder’s use of a racial slur earlier this year.

John Schnatter, who stepped down as CEO last year, recently resigned as chairman of the board. The resignation came hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.

Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise, according to Forbes, then reportedly said that Colonel Sanders didn’t faced backlash for using the word.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.