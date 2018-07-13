MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Field has announced it will “indefinitely suspend” the sale of Papa John’s pizza following comments made by the company’s former CEO, according to a Minnesota Twins spokesperson.

The decision comes in the wake of Papa John’s founder’s use of a racial slur earlier this year.

John Schnatter, who stepped down as CEO last year, recently resigned as chairman of the board. The resignation came hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.

Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise, according to Forbes, then reportedly said that Colonel Sanders didn’t faced backlash for using the word.