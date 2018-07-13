Filed Under:Amazon Prime Day, Local TV, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Move over Amazon Prime Day, Target is having a one-day sale of its own.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is competing with Amazon by having their sale start in the middle of Prime Day.

Despite Amazon’s name, that sale actually lasts 36 hours, kicking off on Monday, July 16. Unlike Amazon, Target’s online sale does not require a membership to participate.

Both Amazon and Target are offering exclusive promotions during their sales.

And, Target’s will start on Tuesday, July 17.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.