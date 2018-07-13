MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Move over Amazon Prime Day, Target is having a one-day sale of its own.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is competing with Amazon by having their sale start in the middle of Prime Day.

Despite Amazon’s name, that sale actually lasts 36 hours, kicking off on Monday, July 16. Unlike Amazon, Target’s online sale does not require a membership to participate.

Both Amazon and Target are offering exclusive promotions during their sales.

And, Target’s will start on Tuesday, July 17.