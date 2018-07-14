MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been years in the making, and on Saturday Minnesota’s natural history museum officially opened its doors.

The Bell Museum relocated to St. Paul. This is the fifth location for the museum since opening in 1872.

The new space took one year to build and another to fill.

The revamped museum features a planetarium, a giant mammoth display, and a touch-and-see laboratory.

The Bell Museum opened Saturday at 9 a.m. There are special opening deals with the price of admission.

General admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $9 for children.