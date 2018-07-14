MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A year after Justine Damond was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer, a memorial bench was dedicated to her memory.

On Saturday, community members gathered at Minnehaha Creek for a ceremony, covering the memorial bench with flowers and origami cranes. On the bench, a plaque reads: “Remembering Justine Maia Ruszczyk “Love is Never Lost.”

One year after #JustineDamond was killed by police, community is dedicating a memorial bench to honor her memory at Minnehaha Creek @WCCO #wcco pic.twitter.com/JSpeUEkqig — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) July 14, 2018

On July 15, 2017, Damond died in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

The yoga instructor and Australian native had called police over a possible sex assault in the alley and a responding officer shot her from inside his squad car.

Mohamed Noor was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

According to a criminal complaint, his partner, who was with him at the time of the shooting, said he feared for his life in the moments before shots were fired.

Noor is no longer employed by Minneapolis police.

At a court appearance in May, Noor gave no plea during an omnibus hearing. His next court appearance has yet to be set.