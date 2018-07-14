MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An early Saturday morning crash near the intersection of County Roads 26 and 192 in Stearns County left two with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

William Joseph Taylor Anderson, 25, of Vining, was driving a conventional truck loaded with 17,100 baby turkeys in crates when he drove southbound on County Road 26 through a stop sign. The truck collided with a van, which rolled over into the west ditch of County Road 26. Lisa Ann Lenarz, 42, of Elrosa, as driving the van.

Both Anderson and Lenarz suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Sauk Centre Hospital following the crash.

No further information regarding the incident or the turkeys has been made available.