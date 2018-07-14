Filed Under:Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department, Missing Person, Siva Muddana, Vulnerable Adult

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –  Siva Muddana, 67, who was reported missing in Minneapolis, has been located and reunited with his family.

Muddana, a vulnerable adult from India who has only been in the country for two weeks, had been missing since Friday night, where he was seen near the Stone Arch Bridge in downtown.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they want to thank members of the public for their assistance in locating him.

Mr. Muddana has been located and reunited with his family. The MPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance in locating him.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.