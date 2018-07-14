MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Siva Muddana, 67, who was reported missing in Minneapolis, has been located and reunited with his family.

Muddana, a vulnerable adult from India who has only been in the country for two weeks, had been missing since Friday night, where he was seen near the Stone Arch Bridge in downtown.

The Minneapolis Police Department said they want to thank members of the public for their assistance in locating him.

