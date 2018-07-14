HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man has died after he fled from police early Saturday morning in Hayward, Wisconsin.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., a Hayward Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 77 and Nyman Avenue. A pursuit ensued, and the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Several minutes later, the vehicle was located in a wooded area near the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 77 and Foley Road, about a mile and a half west of Hayward city limits.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was found dead at the scene. The driver’s name has not been released at this time.

A follow-up investigation of the incident is underway by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.