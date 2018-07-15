MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 24-year-old Wisconsin woman died Saturday after her truck rolled on Interstate 35 in central Minnesota, throwing her into the ditch.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near Stacy.

Iman Abdullah, of Superior, Wisconsin, was going south on the interstate when she drifted left, overcorrected and rolled her Chevrolet Tahoe.

Abdullah, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck. She died at the scene.

Her passenger, 21-year-old Janae Low-Banks, of St. Paul, was also thrown from the truck. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews brought her to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.