Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 24-year-old Wisconsin woman died Saturday after her truck rolled on Interstate 35 in central Minnesota, throwing her into the ditch.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near Stacy.
Iman Abdullah, of Superior, Wisconsin, was going south on the interstate when she drifted left, overcorrected and rolled her Chevrolet Tahoe.
Abdullah, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck. She died at the scene.
Her passenger, 21-year-old Janae Low-Banks, of St. Paul, was also thrown from the truck. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews brought her to Regions Hospital for treatment.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.