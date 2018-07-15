  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Carlton County, Flooding, Gov. Mark Dayton, Kanabec County, Minnesota, Mora, Severe Weather, Storms
(credit: Office of Governor Mark Dayton & Lt. Governor Tina Smith)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will visit Carlton and Kanabec counties on Monday to meet with communities plagued by recent storms and flooding.

The cities of Mora, Carlton and surrounding areas are on Monday’s list.

Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly; Roy Holmes, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Region 2 program coordinator; emergency management personnel; community members; and other officials will be included in the talks and damage assessment.

The first meeting with take place in Mora at the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. The second will be in Carlton at the Carlton County Transportation Building, beginning at 1:15 p.m.

