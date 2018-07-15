ACTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – Meeker County Sheriff’s deputies say a 14-year-old has sustained critical injuries after the ATV she was driving in Acton Township flipped.

Police responded to the 54000 block of County State Aid Highway 23 when a 9-year-old boy called and said he was trapped under an ATV with his 14-year-old cousin, who is from Glendale, Arizona. The boy, of Cosmos, said his cousin was not breathing.

Deputies were able free the trapped children. The 14-year-old was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, and the 9-year-old was transported to HCMC as well.

Police say the incident likely resulted from the driver of the ATV turning too sharply, causing the vehicle to flip, but the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information has been released at this time.