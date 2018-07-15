  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Acton Township, All Terrain Vehicle, ATV, Cosmos, Critical Injury, Local, Meeker County, Minnesota

ACTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – Meeker County Sheriff’s deputies say a 14-year-old has sustained critical injuries after the ATV she was driving in Acton Township flipped.

Police responded to the 54000 block of County State Aid Highway 23 when a 9-year-old boy called and said he was trapped under an ATV with his 14-year-old cousin, who is from Glendale, Arizona. The boy, of Cosmos, said his cousin was not breathing.

Deputies were able free the trapped children. The 14-year-old was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, and the 9-year-old was transported to HCMC as well.

Police say the incident likely resulted from the driver of the ATV turning too sharply, causing the vehicle to flip, but the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.