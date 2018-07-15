ALTOONA, Wis. (AP) — Employees at 20 nursing homes in Wisconsin are receiving training to use poetry as a method of reaching residents with dementia.

The Leader-Telegram reports that the effort known as the national Alzheimer’s Poetry Project has so far been taught across 32 states and seven countries.

Gary Glazner founded the project. He says staff learns different methods and techniques to create poetry sessions and for other activities.

River Pines is one of the Wisconsin nursing homes to receive this training. Activity Director Karen Park says the program was introduced after the center was selected for a state grant.

Park says she thinks the program is a great way to get residents to connect with one another. She says it’s also a different way for the staff to touch their lives.

