ROSEMOUNT (WCCO)—A 92-year-old Rosemount man has been reported missing for the last 36 hours, and police are asking for assistance in locating him.

Police say Robert Grabowski is believed to be driving a 2002 black Chevy Tahoe with Minnesota license plate 539TXB around the rural south metro area.

Grabowski may be lost or disoriented, and there is no evidence of foul play. However, Grabowsi’s family says it is unusual for them to lose contact with him for so long.

Police request anyone with information on Grabowski’s whereabouts or the location of his vehicle to contact law enforcement immediately.