ST. CLOUD (WCCO) – A 20-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged with second-degree assault after he pushed his 55-year-old mother to the ground, threatening to kill her.

Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Savanna Avenue in St. Cloud on Friday evening when they received a knife complaint call. Police determined that Joshua Ervin-Thomas Staebler had assaulted his mother, who received minor injuries after he pushed her.

Staebler also obtained two knives and threatened to stab his mother, though he did not physically hurt her with the knives.

Police took Staebler into custody without incident and transported him to Stearns County Jail, where he was held for second-degree assault, domestic assault and threats of violence.

No further information has been released at this time.

