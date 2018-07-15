ST. PAUL (WCCO) – Officials from both St. Paul and China gathered at Phalen Regional Park on Saturday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a sister-city relationship.

The groundbreaking for the Friendship Garden of Whispering Willows and Flowing Waters was held during the celebration, and the garden is meant to be a symbol of friendship with China.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who was in attendance during Saturday’s ceremony, stressed the importance of a diverse community in Minnesota’s capital city.

“(The garden) will add yet another layer of unity between our cities, and I look forward to creating this beautiful space where members of our community can visit, reflect and interact with each other,” Carter said.

St. Paul’s sister city in China is Changsha.

The grand opening ceremony for the garden will be held later this fall.