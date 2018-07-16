MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after two suspects forced entry into an Elk River home on Sunday and assaulted the occupants inside.

Elk River police responded to the incident at about 2 a.m. Sunday on the 16800 block of Yale Street. When officers arrived, they learned two male suspects forced entry into the residence and assaulted the occupants.

Police say there was a struggle between one of the suspects, who was armed with a gun, and one of the residents. During the struggle, the suspect’s gun discharged, causing the suspects to flee the residence before officers arrived.

Police say there were no life-threatening injuries suffered during the assault. Authorities say it’s an active investigation, and there is no immediate threat to the public. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Elk River Police Department at (763) 635-1200.