  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Goodhue County
(credit: GoFundMe)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two boys and their grandmother have been identified as the three people killed over the weekend in a crash in southern Minnesota.

According to a GoFundMe page, the victims in the crash were Zachary Johnson, Taylor Johnson and Stacey Lande. Another man, Rob Welch, is in critical condition with serious injuries.

So far, officials in Goodhue County have yet to give an update on the crash or identify those involved.

Over the weekend, county officials said the crash happened around noontime Saturday on Goodhue County Road 18, near Welch Township.

The GoFundMe page set up for the victims’ families is asking for financial help in covering funeral expenses.

Also, the GoFundMe page says the weekend tragedy comes as the family is still grieving the death of the boys’ mother, Marya Christiansen, who died in a car accident in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.