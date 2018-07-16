MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two boys and their grandmother have been identified as the three people killed over the weekend in a crash in southern Minnesota.

According to a GoFundMe page, the victims in the crash were Zachary Johnson, Taylor Johnson and Stacey Lande. Another man, Rob Welch, is in critical condition with serious injuries.

So far, officials in Goodhue County have yet to give an update on the crash or identify those involved.

Over the weekend, county officials said the crash happened around noontime Saturday on Goodhue County Road 18, near Welch Township.

The GoFundMe page set up for the victims’ families is asking for financial help in covering funeral expenses.

Also, the GoFundMe page says the weekend tragedy comes as the family is still grieving the death of the boys’ mother, Marya Christiansen, who died in a car accident in 2016.