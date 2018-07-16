  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eau Claire, Foxconn, Foxconn Technology Group, Wisconsin
(credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to open facilities in west-central Wisconsin.

The Taiwanese electronics giant announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to buy The Grand, a downtown Eau Claire building, and has purchased office space at Haymarket Landing, another downtown Eau Claire building.

The company says it will use The Grand as a laboratory and the Haymarket Landing space as an innovation center, creating at least 150 jobs. Foxconn plans to close this year and begin operations next year.

Foxconn is currently building a flat-screen factory in Mount Pleasant with the help of an unprecedented state incentives package. Last month the company announced it would locate its North American headquarters in Milwaukee and open a Green Bay office.

Gov. Scott Walker says Foxconn’s investment will impact the entire state.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.