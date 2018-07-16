ST. PAUL (WCCO) – City leaders and community members gathered in St. Paul on Monday to break ground on the capital city’s newest recreation center.

The Frogtown Community Center, which will completely replace the current 6,600 square-foot center with a 23,500 square-foot facility, is suspected to cost $7.7 million.

“As a child who grew up in our city’s parks and recreation centers, I know the investment in public spaces for people to be socially and physically active is vital to the future of our city,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. “This brand new facility will provide expanded programs and services to members in the surrounding community, and it will be a welcome addition for generations to come.”

The new facility will be located near the intersection of Como Avenue and Marion Street, and is expected to open in fall, 2019. The current Scheffer Recreation Center will remain open during construction.

The new center will feature community rooms, a kitchen, after-school space, a fitness room and a full-size gym. Grounds improvements, set to cost $2.3 million, will include a new play area, an artificial turf football and soccer field, a full-size basketball court and a Kato court.

Officials say the center will also be sustainably built. The building will include energy and water-efficient features, including stormwater management, energy-efficient lighting, and measures to improve bird safety despite containing large windows.

The Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Commission voted last week to approve the renaming of Scheffer Recreation Center to Frogtown Community Center. It renaming was a community process.