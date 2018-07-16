  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSalvation
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Como Avenue, Frogtown, Frogtown Community Center, Marion Street, St. Paul
(credit: Jupiter Images)

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – City leaders and community members gathered in St. Paul on Monday to break ground on the capital city’s newest recreation center.

The Frogtown Community Center, which will completely replace the current 6,600 square-foot center with a 23,500 square-foot facility, is suspected to cost $7.7 million.

“As a child who grew up in our city’s parks and recreation centers, I know the investment in public spaces for people to be socially and physically active is vital to the future of our city,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. “This brand new facility will provide expanded programs and services to members in the surrounding community, and it will be a welcome addition for generations to come.”

The new facility will be located near the intersection of Como Avenue and Marion Street, and is expected to open in fall, 2019. The current Scheffer Recreation Center will remain open during construction.

The new center will feature community rooms, a kitchen, after-school space, a fitness room and a full-size gym. Grounds improvements, set to cost $2.3 million, will include a new play area, an artificial turf football and soccer field, a full-size basketball court and a Kato court.

Officials say the center will also be sustainably built. The building will include energy and water-efficient features, including stormwater management, energy-efficient lighting, and measures to improve bird safety despite containing large windows.

The Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Commission voted last week to approve the renaming of Scheffer Recreation Center to Frogtown Community Center. It renaming was a community process.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.