MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Wabasha County say an investigation is underway after human remains were found in a debris pile near the Mississippi River Saturday.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report Saturday at 4:50 p.m. of human remains found near the river in West Newtown, which is located south of Lock and Dam No. 4.

There, a local resident was cleaning out a debris pile about 20 feet from shore when a shoe was located with a human leg – the femur down to the foot — attached. No other signs of human remains were found.

The area was searched again on Sunday and no other items of interest were located.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is being conducted and information will be released following a report from the medical examiner’s office.