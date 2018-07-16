  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crow Wing County, Fatal Incident, Felled Tree, Ideal Township, Minnesota
(credit: Jupiter Images)

IDEAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A man has died from injuries he sustained from a felled tree on Saturday at a property near Kimble Shores Drive in Ideal Township.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s department responded to the property around 1:30 p.m., where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.