IDEAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A man has died from injuries he sustained from a felled tree on Saturday at a property near Kimble Shores Drive in Ideal Township.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s department responded to the property around 1:30 p.m., where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

No additional information has been released at this time.