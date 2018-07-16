You’re probably familiar with it as a popular Mexican breakfast/brunch dish. Traditionally in Mexico they would use the leftover tortillas to make this one-pan stovetop dish that amounts to sloppy wet (but delicious) enchiladas. They’re topped with whatever fresh, crunchy toppings you like, cabbage, radishes, jalapeños, etc. and usually a runny fried egg.

Check out the recipe below:

CHICKEN CHILAQUILES

16 oz. jar Kowalski’s Enchilada Sauce

1 cup Kowalski’s Salsa (your choice of mild, medium or hot)

1 cup chicken broth

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

14 oz. bag Kowalski’s Yellow Tortilla Chips, crushed slightly

1 cup finely shredded Kowalski’s Signature Rotisserie Chicken, warmed

1 cup crumbled queso fresco (from the Specialty Cheese Department)

– garnishes, your choice: thinly sliced red onion, sliced avocado, sliced jalapeños fresh chopped cilantro and sour cream or plain yogurt

In an extra-large skillet over medium-high heat, stir together sauce, salsa and broth. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened (3-5 min.). Season sauce to taste with salt and pepper. Add chips to pan; stir to coat, softening chips slightly. Divide wet chips between 4 serving plates; top with chicken and cheese. Garnish to taste; serve immediately.

Serves 4.