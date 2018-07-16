You’re probably familiar with it as a popular Mexican breakfast/brunch dish. Traditionally in Mexico they would use the leftover tortillas to make this one-pan stovetop dish that amounts to sloppy wet (but delicious) enchiladas. They’re topped with whatever fresh, crunchy toppings you like, cabbage, radishes, jalapeños, etc. and usually a runny fried egg.
CHICKEN CHILAQUILES
16 oz. jar Kowalski’s Enchilada Sauce
1 cup Kowalski’s Salsa (your choice of mild, medium or hot)
1 cup chicken broth
– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
14 oz. bag Kowalski’s Yellow Tortilla Chips, crushed slightly
1 cup finely shredded Kowalski’s Signature Rotisserie Chicken, warmed
1 cup crumbled queso fresco (from the Specialty Cheese Department)
– garnishes, your choice: thinly sliced red onion, sliced avocado, sliced jalapeños fresh chopped cilantro and sour cream or plain yogurt
In an extra-large skillet over medium-high heat, stir together sauce, salsa and broth. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened (3-5 min.). Season sauce to taste with salt and pepper. Add chips to pan; stir to coat, softening chips slightly. Divide wet chips between 4 serving plates; top with chicken and cheese. Garnish to taste; serve immediately.
Serves 4.