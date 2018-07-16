MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A group of young teenage boys was detained by Minneapolis Park Police at Minnehaha Park last week following a misleading 911 call.

On Monday, they spoke up about what happened.

Police say a 911 caller described the boys holding knives and sticks, and the caller claimed they heard one of the boys say he had a gun in his backpack. No weapons were found on the teenagers.

A passerby videotaped part of the incident, which shows the boys handcuffed on the ground by a squad car. The boys say the incident started when someone shouted racist comments at them.

“When I was at the park, I was just trying to have a good day with my friends, and then this white kid came up to us saying racial slurs toward us,” one of the boys said today.

Some of the other boys described their fear during the incident, and their mothers say they are now afraid to leave their homes.

The local leader of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called the incident “disturbing.”

Minneapolis Park Police say they have been unable to connect with the 911 caller for questioning, but the investigation is ongoing.