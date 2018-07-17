  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be a funeral Wednesday for Archer Amorosi, the 16-year-old shot and killed by Carver County Deputies last week.

His mom had called 911 Friday, saying her son was suicidal and threatening her with weapons.

It remains unknown why the officers involved fired their guns.

The medical examiner released a report saying the cause of the teen’s death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA is investigating.

Amorosi’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Westwood Community Church in Excelsior.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

